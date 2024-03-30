Rajkummar Rao's film on Srikanth Bolla gets new title, new release date | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The film also stars also stars Jyotika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar.

Actor Rajkummar Rao will be next seen bringing the real-life story of industrialist Srikanth Bolla. The film is now titled Srikanth - Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne and the lead actor also announced its new release date. The biographical film will now be released on May 10 on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. The film, directed by Tushar Hiranandani of Saand Ki Aankh, also stars Jyotika, Alaya F and Sharad Kelkar.

The movie takes the audience through the exciting and inspiring journey of Srikanth Bolla, an industrialist who fearlessly pursued his dreams despite visual impairment, eventually founding Bollant Industries. Srikanth was born visually impaired, and his family was mainly dependent on farming. In 2012, he started Bollant Industries with funding from Ratan Tata. It manufactures areca-based products and employs several people with disabilities.

See the post:

Along with the post, Rajkummar wrote, ''A remarkable true story that will open your eyes!''

The industry produces eco-friendly recycled Kraft paper from municipal waste or soiled paper, packaging products from recycled paper, disposable products from natural leaf and recycled paper and recycles waste plastic into usable products.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, the film has been made under the banners of T-Series Films and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani.

Rajkummar Rao's other projects

The actor has several big projects in the lineup including Mr and Mrs Mahi alongside Janhvi Kapoor and Abhishek Banerjee. He will also be seen in Raaj Shaandilyaa's directorial Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. The film will also feature Triptii Dimri in a key role. He also has Stree 2 and Bachpan Ka Pyar in the pipeline.

(With IANS inputs)

Also Read: Oppenheimer finally opens in Japan eight months after its worldwide release | Deets inside

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas attend Mannara Chopra's birthday bash in Mumbai | See pics