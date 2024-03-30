Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas attend Mannara Chopra's birthday bash in Mumbai | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI Mannara Chopra was one of the finalists in Bigg Boss 17.

Bigg Boss 17 fame Mannara Chopra celebrated her 33rd birthday by throwing a star-studded party in Mumbai. It was attended by many of her close friends from the film fraternity and TV stars including Sargun Mehta and Darshan Kumar, among others. Among the attendees were also her cousin sister Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. PeeCee, along with Nick was also seen posing for the paps with the birthday girl. For the bash, Mannara wore a red-hot gown while PeeCee opted for a white outfit. They all happily posed for the shutterbugs who were stationed outside the birthday venue. Priyanka warmly greeted the paps with namastey gesture.

A few days ago, Priyanka and Nick celebrated Holi with Mannara and other family members and friends in Noida. Priyanka came to India earlier this month with her daughter Malti. She also recently launched a grand store of Bulgari in Mumbai's Jio World Plaza. She is one of the global brand ambassadors for the brand. Nick reached Mumbai on March 18. This is Nick's second visit to India this year. He and his brothers Kevin and Joe Jonas performed at the Lollapalooza India music event in January.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, in the coming months, Priyanka will be seen in 'Heads of State', alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She is also set to lend her voice to Disneynature's upcoming film Tiger. The movie will be released on Disney+ Hotstar and it revolves around understanding the intricacies of the intriguing world of one of our planet's most loved creatures.

On the Bollywood front, she will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's next directorial Jee Le Zaraa' alongside Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. However, no update has been provided on the film ever since the announcement was made a couple of years ago.

