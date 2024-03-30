Oppenheimer finally opens in Japan eight months after its worldwide release | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Oppenheimer was released globally in July last year.

Oscar-winning flick Oppenheimer has finally released in Japan, eight months after its global release. While the world cheered for the movie, Japan had been left out of the global screening until now. The Christopher Nolan directorial, however, made its way to the theatres in Japan on Friday, People reported. Reportedly, theatres in Japan featured a warning which said the movie carried images of nuclear tests that could evoke the damage caused by the bombs.

Oppenheimer at Oscars 2024

Earlier this month, Oppenheimer took home Best Picture at the Oscars. It was nominated along with American Fiction, Anatomy of a Fall, Barbie, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives, Poor Things and The Zone of Interest. Cillian Murphy secured the Best Actor trophy, Robert Downey Jr earned Best Supporting Actor and Christopher Nolan won Best Director, among other victories for the blockbuster.

Cillian Murphy's Acceptance Speech at Oscars 2024

"We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb. And for better or for worse, we're all living in Oppenheimer's world, so I would really like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere," Murphy said during his acceptance speech.

About the film

Starring Cillian Murphy in the titular role, the film is based on the life of J Robert Oppenheimer, who was an American theoretical physicist. He was the man responsible for developing America's first nuclear weapons during World War 2. The film reportedly grossed over 950 million USD worldwide and became the third highest-grossing film of 2023.

The film was a huge box office success despite being released in cinemas alongside Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie-starrer Barbie. Oppenheimer was released in theatres in July last year.

(With ANI inputs)

