David Warner congratulates Allu Arjun after Pushpa star's wax statue unveiled in Dubai, calls him 'legend'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM David Warner is currently playing for Delhi Capitals in IPL>

Australian cricketer David Warner once again proved that he is a big fan of star Allu Arjun, whom he referred to as a 'legend' in his latest post on Instagram. Warner on Friday took to Instagram and shared the picture of Allu Arjun posing next to his wax figure at the Madame Tussauds in Dubai. Sharing the picture, the Aussie left-handed batter captioned the image and wrote, "How good is this legend @alluarjunonline congrats #pushpa."

This is not the first time that the Australian batter Warner has shown his love towards Allu Arjun. On his Instagram feed, one can clearly see his love for the actor as he has shared many posts related to Allu.

Check out his post:

Reacting to this, Allu wrote, ''Thank you my brother'' in the comment section.

During the Australia vs Pakistan match at the ICC Men’s World Cup in 2023, Warner celebrated his century by performing the iconic ‘thaggedele’ step from Pushpa: The Rise. He had also danced on the number ‘Srivalli’, originally picturised on Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun. Warner had also shared a video of his daughters dancing to another song ‘Saami’ from the film.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will be seen in the role of the iconic Pushpa Raj in the highly anticipated sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, which also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika. It will be released on August 15.

On the other hand, David Warner is currently busy with the latest season of Indian Premier League (IPL). He is currently playing for Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL, led by Rishabh Pant. David will next be seen playing against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday, March 31. The match will be played at ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas attend Mannara Chopra's birthday bash in Mumbai | See pics

Also Read: Crew Box Office Report: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon's film witnesses successful opening day