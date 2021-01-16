Vidya Balan's debut production 'Natkhat' in race for Oscars 2021 in Best Short Film category

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BALANVIDYA Vidya Balan's debut production 'Natkhat' in race for Oscars 2021

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan's award-winning short film Natkhat is in the race for Oscars 2021. The film is in the Best Short Film (Live Action) category. In the short film, Vidya has not just starred but it is also her debut production. It is a story of a mother teaching her young son about gender equality and toxic misogyny. The producers took to Twitter to express how elated they are that Natkhat is in the running for Best Short Film at the Oscars.

RSVP Movies tweeted, "We made #Natkhat “to reach every corner of the earth and tell the world that change begins at home.” Elated to be in the race for the Oscars 2021 short film category!"

We made #Natkhat “to reach every corner of the earth and tell the world that change begins at home.” Elated to be in the race for the Oscars 2021 short film category!https://t.co/BLnd7DZVPg@RonnieScrewvala @vidya_balan @SanayaIZohrabi @FontOfThinking @mesopystic @NBCNews — RSVP Movies (@RSVPMovies) January 14, 2021

Other short films in the running are Keith Gomes’ Shameless and Tushar Tyagi’s Saving Chintu. Global icon and India's desi girl Priyanka Chopra also showed her support for Vidya Balan's Natkhat and shared the same on Twitter. reacting to it, Balan wrote, "Yoohoo Thank you so much @priyankachopra."

Natkhat had won top prize at the third edition of ShortsTV's Best Of India Short Film Festival 2020 as well. "It is an acknowledgement and a validation. One for me, the litmus test is always how I feel about what I have done. It is so precious when people appreciate your work. So yes, national, international or universal, I think recognition is important. I think more than important, it is just precious for an artiste," said Vidya Balan.

Natkhat gives out a strong message regarding gender equality. The film premiered on YouTube as part of the 'We Are One: A Global Film Festival' on June 2.

Here's the link to watch Natkhat on YouTube