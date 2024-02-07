Vedaa: First look poster of John Abraham-starrer UNVEILED, film to release on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Vedha to release in cinemas on July 12, 2024.

New Delhi: Bollywood actor John Abhram on Wednesday surprised his fans after he unveiled his first look poster of his upcoming actioner titled Vedaa. The actor has collaborated with director Nikkhil Advani and ZEE Studios for the first time after Batla House (2019). Along with the Vedda movie first look poster, John also announced the release date of Vedaa, which is July 12, 2024.

Check out the John Abraham Vedda Movie Poster

''She needed a savior. She got a weapon,'' the actor wrote along with the poster. So, who is the leading lady in the Nikkhil Advani directorial. Its Bunty Aur Babli 2 star Sharvari. The film will also feature Abhishek Banerjee in an important role.

A few hours ago, the actor teaser with an exciting picture of himself without mentioning the movie title and other details. In the poster, he can be seen showing his back with arms around his back and in his right hand. ''Get ready to unleash the action,'' he wrote along with the post.

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh also shared details about Vedha and shared the same poster. ''JOHN ABRAHAM - NIKKHIL ADVANI - ZEE STUDIOS COLLABORATE FOR ‘VEDAA’: FIRST LOOK POSTER + RELEASE DATE ANNOUNCEMENT… #JohnAbraham and director #NikkhilAdvani reunite after #BatlaHouse… #Vedaa - an action-drama starring #JohnAbraham - to have a *theatrical release* on 12 July 2024… #FirstLook poster. Directed by #NikkhilAdvani, #Vedaa also features #Sharvari and #AbhishekBanerjee… Produced by Zee Studios, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and John Abraham… Co-produced by Minnakshi Das… Written by Aseem Arrora,'' he captioned the post.