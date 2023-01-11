Ved Box Office Collection Day 12: Riteish Deshmukh-Genelia D'Souza film in on a downhill

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Posters of Ved featuring Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza

Ved Box Office Collection Day 12: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza's film had an amazing second weekend. The film earned more than its opening weekend but post that the film is seeing a downward trend. In the second week, the film witnessed steep drops in its collections. Despite that, the Marathi film has still shown a better performance than most films lately.

Ved Box Office

The film is special for Riteish and Genelia for more than one reason. It marks the directorial debut of Riteish and the Marathi debut of Genelia. Talking of its collection on the 12th day of its release, Ved saw a drop at the ticket window. As per early trade reports, on the 12th day of its release, Ved earned 2 Cr. The total collection of the film stands over Rs 35 Cr.

Film trade analyst, Taran Adarsh shared details of Ved's second weekend collection on Twitter. He wrote: "#Marathi film #Ved continues its HEROIC RUN in Weekend 2… In fact, Weekend 2 [₹ 12.75 cr] is HIGHER than Weekend 1 [₹ 10 cr], biz jumps 27.50%… Growth on [second] Sat and Sun is PHENOMENAL… [Week 2] Fri 2.52 cr, Sat 4.53 cr, Sun 5.70 cr. Total: ₹ 33.42 cr."

About Ved

Ved has more than one reason for fans to throng the cinema halls. It not only offers impeccable chemistry between Riteish and Genelia but also a special guest appearance of Salman Khan. The Bollywood superstar shot for a song in Ved.

The film also marks Genelia's Marathi debut. It was in December last year that Genelia had revealed she would be making her Marathi debut with Ved. Sharing a video, the actress had written, "Have been blessed to be part of movies in so many languages and receive love and respect from all. Being born in Maharashtra, my heart yearned to do a film in Marathi for years and was hoping there would be a script where I could just say this is it. And, then this happened - My first Marathi film, me coming back to acting after 10 long years and being part of a dream where my husband Riteish Deshmukh directs for the first time and I get to share space with a beautiful co-actor Jiya Shankar who gets introduced under our production house MFC.(sic)"

