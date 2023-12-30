Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar to return with Dulhania 3 in 2024 but with a TWIST | Know full story

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM YOUTUBE VIDEO Karan Johar launched Varun Dhawan with Student Of The Year.

Varun Dhawan, who is one of the most successful actors in the romantic comedy genre is all set to return with the third installment of the 'Dulhania' series. After the massive success of Hupty Sharma ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Karan Johar has joined hands with Varun for Dulhania 3.

Varun will also be reuniting with the director of the series Shashank Khaitan for the third time for the franchise. As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, the upcoming flick is set to go on the floors in 2024 and Alia Bhatt will not be a part of the next edition.

''Varun, Shashank, and Karan Johar have discussed several ideas for Dulhania 3 and have finally locked one. The film is all set to go on floors at the end of 2024 and the makers have begun the hunt for a new actress to play Dulhania to Varun. There is a high chance for Karan and Varun to launch a fresh face with the new Dulhania film,'' Bollywood Hungama reported quoting a source.

The report further mentioned about the time when the upcoming installment will be ready to go on the floors. ''The film will go on floors by the end of 2024 once Varun Dhawan wraps up shooting for his father, David Dhawan's next film produced by Ramesh Taurani,'' the source further added.

The project of Varun and her father David Dhawan will reportedly begin filming in March 2024.

Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan bids emotional goodbye, says 'kal se ye manch..' | WATCH

Varun Dhawan's other projects

Varun was last seen in director Nitesh Tiwari’s romantic drama film Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor. The 36-year-old actor will also be seen in the Indian adaptation of the Hollywood series Citadel opposite actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

The actor was recently shooting for VD18 in Kerala, where he suffered leg injury several times.

Apart from these, Varun recently appeared on the latest season of the celebrity talk show Koffee with Karan, alongside his Student of the Year co-star Sidharth Malhotr

Latest Entertainment News