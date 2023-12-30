Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan bids emotional goodbye, says 'kal se ye manch..' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM PROMO Amitabh Bachchan hosted KBC for the 14th time this season.

Amitabh Bachchan, who was hosting one of the most popular game shows on Indian television Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 bid an emotional goodbye to the show's fans on Friday's episode. The makers of the show released a short clip from the grand finale episode wherein the host Big B is seen saying goodbye to the television viewers in his own style for the last time in this season.

In the clip, he can be heard saying, ''To deviyon or sajhanno, ab hum ja rahe hai, or ab kal se ye manch nahi sajega (So, ladies and gentleman, we are leaving now, and from tomorrow onwards this stage will not be there).''

There comes a short part of a lady fan of the actor cum host, who is seen praising him by comparing him to God's favourite person.

Then again, Amitabh is seen saying, ''Apno se, ye keh pana ki kal se hum yahan nahi ayenge, na toh kehne ki himmat ho pati hai or na hi kehne ka mann hota hai (To the loved ones, neither we like to say it that we'll not be coming from tomorrow, nor we want to say something like this).''

In the end, he says ''Main Amitabh Bachchan, iss daur ke liye, iss manch se, aakhiri baar kehne ja raha hun, Shubhratri, Shubhratri, Shubhratri (I, Amitabh Bachchan, from this very stage for the last time going to say, Goodnight, goodnight, goodnight).''

Watch the clip:

About KBC 15

In season 15, the makers introduced a new part called 'Super Sandook' where players, after crossing the second threshold, attempt a rapid-fire question round. The 50:50 lifeline was replaced with the 'Double Dip'.

Retired Squadron Leader Sushmita Sahay was the first contestant of the 15th season. Jaskaran Singh, an IAS aspirant, became the first Rs one crore winner of Season 15.

