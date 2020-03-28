Varun Dhawan joins fight against COVID-19, donates Rs 55 lakh

Varun Dhawan donates Rs 55 lakh

Joining the fight against coronavirus, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan donated Rs 55 lakh to PM-CARES Fund and the CM Relief Fund. Ever since the coronavirus outbreak, Varun has been constantly appealing his fans to stay indoors and abide by the rules. Earlier on Saturday, Akshay Kumar contributed Rs 25 crore to PM CARES-Fund.

In an appeal to the citizens, PM Modi on Saturday tweeted: "The PM-CARES Fund accepts micro-donations too. It will strengthen disaster management capacities and encourage research on protecting citizens. Let us leave no stone unturned to make India healthier and more prosperous for our future generations".

This is that time when all that matters is the lives of our people. And we need to do anything and everything it takes. I pledge to contribute Rs 25 crores from my savings to @narendramodi ji’s PM-CARES Fund. Let’s save lives, Jaan hai toh jahaan hai. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/dKbxiLXFLS — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 28, 2020

Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan and comedy king Kapil Sharma also joined COVID-19 fight by donating. Pawan Kalyan donated Rs 50 lakhs each to both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana CM relief funds besides Rs 1 crore to PM fund. While the comedian donated Rs 50 lakh to PM relief fund, Ram Charan contributed to Rs 70 lakh.

On a related note, Varun is utilising this lockdown to spend time with his family. Sharing a throwback picture on Instagram, he wrote, “Ma and me. We were always meant to be. Through holidays and quarantine. Ma and me. were always meant to be together #keepyourfamilysafe.” The picture features a younger Varun with his mom.

Varun even posted a lockdown-themed rap urging people to stay inside their home and practise social distancing. The actor penned and performed the rap, which also has excerpts from PM Modi’s televised address to the nation announcing the 21-day lockdown.