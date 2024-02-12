'Too adorable': Neetu Kapoor reacts to Rishi Kapoor and Raha's viral edited pic | See Photo

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Neetu Kapoor reacts to Rishi Kapoor, Raha's viral pic

Veteran Bollywood actor Neetu Kapoor has shared an edited photo on her Instagram profile that has grabbed attention. Neetu Kapoor's granddaughter and Alia, Ranbir's daughter Raha can be seen in the picture with her late grandfather and actor Rishi Kapoor. However, the edited photo was first shared by Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan.

Neetu Kapoor shared Raha and Rishi Kapoor's photo

For the unversed, on the occasion of Christmas 2023, the couple revealed the face of their daughter Raha to the media and fans. Since then Raha has been in the news. Now once again Alia-Ranbir's daughter's photo is going viral on social media, but this photo is not common but is very special for Neetu. In this picture, Raha Kapoor is seen in the lap of her late grandfather Rishi Kapoor.

"This is such a sweet edit. It fills our hearts with happiness. Thank you," Razdan wrote on her Insta stories. The picture was later then reposted by Neetu Kapoor. "This is too adorable," wrote the veteran actor.

Watch the photo here:

Earlier, Raha's maternal grandfather and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt had expressed being surprised at Ranbir and Alia's decision to reveal their daughter's face in the media. However, he did credit the paps for being on their best behaviour.

Alia Bhatt's lunch date with Kapoor and Bhatt women

On Sunday, Alia Bhatt had a special lunch with her family, or rather just Bhatt and Kapoor women. On this occasion, Alia was seen along with sister Shaheen Bhatt, mother Soni Razdan, and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor. Meanwhile, a moment also came when mother-in-law Neetu showered a lot of love on her daughter-in-law while they were exiting in their respective cars. The video of which has now gone viral on social media.

With this video, their rift rumours have also been squashed. For the unversed, there was news of a rift between Alia Bhatt and Neetu Kapoor during the screening of 'Animal', but both of them put an end to such rumours. While seeing off, both of them hugged each other and also kissed goodbye.

