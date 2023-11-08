Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif's film crosses 1 lakh tickets mark in advance bookings

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tiger 3's official poster

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's much-awaited film Tiger 3 is all geared up to arrive in theatres on Diwali, November 12. The makers of the film opened ticket windows for advance bookings on November 5, a week ahead of its theatrical release. Fans are super-excited and eagerly waiting for its release and the advance ticket sales figures are clearly vouching for the film's craze. Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh took to his social media accounts to share the total ticket sales for Tiger 3 at the national chains till 9:30 am on Wednesday. As per his post, for Day 1, Tiger 3 has finally crossed the 1 lakh ticket sales mark at national chains with 84,636 tickets selling from INOX PVR alone.

Check out his post:

Meanwhile, ticket booking app Book My Show has sold over 2,75,000 tickets till Wednesday 12 am. Earlier, trade analyst Atul Mohan said that Tiger 3 has shown 'decent' advance sales and may register an opening anywhere between Rs 35 to Rs 40 crore.

Also Read: 'Lalit Modi kaha hai...': Netizens troll Sushmita Sen after she poses with ex-beau Rohman Shawl

About Tiger 3

The third installment in the Tiger franchise is directed by Maneesh Sharma. The upcoming spy-thriller flick will see Salman and Katrina reprising their roles of Avinash and Zoya, from the previous two editions.

Also starring Emraan Hashmi, Kumud Mishra, Revathi, Riddhi Dogra, and Anant Vidhaat among others, Tiger 3 is set to release worldwide this Diwali on November 12 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film will reportedly feature an extended cameo from 'Pathaan' Shah Rukh Khan while Tiger 3 will follow the storyline after the events of SRK-starrer Pathaan and Hrithik Roshan's War.

Latest Entertainment News