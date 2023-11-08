'Lalit Modi kaha hai...': Netizens troll Sushmita Sen after she poses with ex-beau Rohman Shawl

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Sushmita Sen recently returned with the third season of Aarya.

Bollywood diva and former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen has been in the news not only for her films and web shows but also for her personal life. Last year, an Indian businessman on his Twitter bio added Sushmita's name and made his relationship official, however, after a few months, he removed it from the space, sparking break up rumours. Now, the actress was recently spotted at a star-studded Diwali party in Mumbai but what caught everyone's attention was the person she was seen coming out of the event holding hands. It was none other than her former beau Rohman Shawl.

Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared a video of the duo on his Instagram account.

Take a look:

In the video, Sushmita is seen wearing a black saree while Rohman wore a white kurta and paired it with an olive-coloured jacket. The duo also posed for the paps together. Later the actress posed solo for the mediapersons.

Netizens reaction

Soon after the video of the duo went viral online, social media users in no time flooded the comment section where some were excited to seen them together again while a few trolled Sushmita for 'betraying' Lalit Modi.

One user wrote, ''I wish u would get married to him ma'am. U both compliment each other so much.'' Another one asked, ''Lalit modi kaha hain?'' A third user commented, ''These people don't know how to move on.''

Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna Deepfake Row: Centre tightens social media rules, warns of 3-year jail term, Rs 1 lakh fine

Sushmita Sen on work front

The 47-year-old actress had a busy 2023 after staying away from acting in films. She is now more focused on web series including the popular crime-thriller Aarya.

She was also seen recently in a biographical drama series titled Taali, where she portrayed the role of a transgender activist.

She returned to the OTT platform with the third season of Aarya, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on November 3.

Latest Entertainment News