Box Office: The Kashmir Files is a rage, earns Rs 78 crore in 6 days; eyes Rs 100 crore in 1st week

The Kashmir Files continues to wreak havoc at the box office after releasing on March 11. The movie shines the light on the exodus of Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in 1990 and the killings of Hindus that were backed by terrorists. The subject matter is sensitive and the movie has become a rage among the audience. Most of the shows are running houseful and the screens had to be more than doubled after the overwhelming response it got from the audience.

On Wednesday, The Kashmir Files did a business of Rs 18-19 crore, as per a report in Box Office India. The weekday collection figures will confuse any trade observer. The movie has defied every trend and continues its upward trajectory. Radhe Shyam, which had released with The Kashmir Files, Gangubai Kathiawadi and The Batman have all been washed out in the tsunami it has caused at the box office and there is no looking back for the Vivek Agnihotri directorial.

As per an earlier report in BOI, it is expected that The Kashmir Files will do Rs 20 crore business in a single day. Whether this will happen on Friday or in the second week remains to be seen.

Seeing that the opening day collections were Rs 3.50 crore, the day-wise figures have multiplied six times. The Kashmir Files is looking to end the first week on a high of Rs 95-100 crore, which means that it will have done 30 times more business when compared with its opening day collections. Words fall short to describe this kind of an upward trend for a film released during COVID-19.

Usually, the film collections drop before stabilising. With The Kashmir Files, the case is the exact opposite. The analysis will be on the basis of how much the highest collection in a single day will be before stabilising. This is history in the making. The movie did not take the traditional promotional route. Instead, its content and strong word of mouth are pulling the audience to the cinema halls. The movie has become the first choice for cinema-goers in North India, central India and Gujarat. The business in Mumbai and South states is also good, but less when compared with Hindi belts.

Many states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Tripura, Goa, Karnataka and others have declared The Kashmir Files tax-free. It stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar and Pallavi Joshi.