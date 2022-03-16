The Kashmir Files team meets Amit Shah; Vivek Agnihotri, Anupam Kher express gratitude

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/AMIT SHAH The Kashmir Files team meets Amit Shah

'The Kashmir Files' is being lauded from all corners of the nation. On Wednesday (March 16) the film's team, including director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, along with its producer Abhishek, met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi. The Union minister described the movie, which is based on the forced migration of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley, as a bold representation of truth. He also said that the film highlighted before the world the sacrifice, unbearable pain and struggle of the Kashmiri Pandits. Following this, Agnihotri and Kher took to their respective social media handles and expressed gratitude for the abrogation of the article 370 and for encouraging the Kashmir Files' team.

Taking to his Twitter handle, the Home Minister posted a picture along with the Kashmir film's team and wrote, "Today, met #TheKashmirFiles team. The truth of the sacrifice, unbearable pain and struggle of Kashmiri Pandits who were forced to leave their home in their own country has come to the notice of the whole world through this film, which is a very commendable effort," he tweeted in Hindi.

Shah added that "The Kashmir Files" is a bold representation of truth and it will work to make the society and the country aware in the direction that such historical mistakes are not repeated. "I congratulate the entire team for making this film. @AnupamPKher @vivekagnihotri," he said.

Later, Anupam Kher thanked Amit Shah and wrote, "Respected Home Minister @AmitShah sir! Not only on behalf of the #KashmiriPandits community but also on behalf of the team #TheKashmirFiles, I got the opportunity to express gratitude to you at your residence for your tireless efforts to remove #Article370. Your personality and love for the country is inspiring! Thank you!"

On the other hand, Agnihotri took to his Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures with Amit Shah and the team. Thanking Home Minister for his encouraging words, he wrote "Thanks a lot @AmitShahOffice ji for your encouragement. Your consistent efforts for the human rights of Kashmiri people and security forces is commendable. Your vision for a peaceful and prosperous Kashmir will strengthen humanity and brotherhood. #RightToJustice."

Helmed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the film highlights the atrocities against Kashmiri Pandits in the 1990s when they were killed, persecuted and forced to leave their homes overnight