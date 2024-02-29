The Great Indian Kapil Show: Netflix UNVEILS hilarious announcement teaser | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM TEASER The Great Indian Kapil Show will stream on Netflix.

The wait is finally over, Kapil Sharma is back with his team with a brand new show. The new show is titled The Great Indian Kapil Show and will stream on Netflix. A hilarious teaser of the upcoming comedy show was unveiled on official social media handles of the streaming giant. The teaser also featuring Comedian-actor Sunil Grover, who is reuniting with Kapil after a long gap of seven years. Apart from Sunil and Kapil, the teaser also featured other members of the show including Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur and Archana Puran Singh.

Watch the teaser:

In the teaser, Kapil is seen discussing with his team the idea to announce the show's name, which according to him must be grand announcement. Archana Puran Singh advises to make the announcement on globally popular places like the Times Square, Burj Khalifa and Big Ben. Krushna Abhishek intejects in between and says that the show is Indian, so the grand announcement should be done in India only like on The Gateway of India.

Then comes the entry of Sunil Grover in style wearing sunglasses and formal outfit. Kiku Sharda gives an idea to promote the show with skywriting to which Sunil Grover advises that they should avoid planes. The team kept on discussing the best idea for the grand announcement and in the background two crew members are seen moving the title logo of the new show.

The Great Indian Kapil Show will air on Netflix only on Saturday from March 30, 2024.

In December last year, Kapil and Sunil teased fans with a short clip announcing their reunion for an upcoming project. A few years back, both Sunil and Kapil made headlines wrong reasons after the two reportedly entered into a mid-air fight with each other.

