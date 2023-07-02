The Diplomat: John Abraham unveils poster and release date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM John Abraham's upcoming film The Diplomat

John Abraham who is known for his remarkable performances in the geo-political genre with films like Madras Café, Parmanu, and Batla House, is all set for his upcoming high-octane drama The Diplomat. The actor took to Instagram and shared a poster with the release announcement. In the poster, John is seen in a suit, hands in his pockets. Sharing the poster, John wrote in the caption, “Some wars are fought even outside the battlefield. Prepare for a new kind of hero as the high-octane drama “The Diplomat” gets a release date!!”.

The Diplomat is based on an incredible true story that shook the nation. The film will be helmed by Shivam Nair, who is known for his exceptional work in films like Naam Shabana and much acclaimed captivating web series like Special Ops and Mukhbir. The film’s screenplay is penned by the talented Ritesh Shah.

The film is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar, John Abraham of JA Entertainment; Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, and Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films. Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures, and Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films.

The Diplomat is scheduled to release on January 11, 2024. Apart from this, John will be seen in Nikkhil Advani’s next directorial film Vedaa, also starring Sharvari. In the movie, John will be seen playing a mentor to Sharvari and it promises some exciting action sequences. The film is currently on floors and is slated to release next year.

John Abraham was last seen in Pathaan, which turned out to be the biggest blockbuster of this year. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film starred Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone among others. Pathaan garnered around Rs 1000 crore at the worldwide box office.

