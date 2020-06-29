After Taapsee Pannu, Renuka Sahane, Dino Morea and Vir Das complain of 'insane rise' in electricity bills

Image Source : INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER Taapsee Pannu and Renuka Sahane attached images of their electricity bills in their tweets.

Taapsee Pannu and other Bollywood celebrities took to Twitter to complain about the surge in their electricity bills. "3 months of lockdown and I wonder what appliance(s)I have newly used or bought in the apartment only last month to have such an insane rise in my electricity bill. @Adani_Elec_Mum what kind of POWER r u charging us for?," wrote Taapsee on the micro-blogging site.

Along with it, Taapsee attached pictures of the electricity bills, showing the difference between the bills of April, May and June. She was charged Rs 36,000 for the month of June 2020, while the bill for April was Rs 4,390 and the one for May was Rs 3,850 only.

Taapsee also went on to write how she had received a bloated bill for another house where "no one stays".

"And this one is for an apartment where no one stays and it''s only visited once in a week for cleaning purpose @Adani_Elec_Mum. I am now worried if someone is actually using the apartment without our knowledge and you have helped us uncover the reality," Taapsee wrote.

And this one is for an apartment where no one stays n it’s only visited once in a week for cleaning purpose @Adani_Elec_Mum I am now worried if someone is actually using the apartment without our knowledge and you have helped us uncover the reality 🤷🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/GeBQUSJaft — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 28, 2020

3 months of lockdown and I wonder what appliance(s) I have newly used or bought in the apartment only last month to have such an insane rise in my electricity bill. @Adani_Elec_Mum what kind of POWER r u charging us for? pic.twitter.com/jZMMoxDMgj — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 28, 2020

Following the suit, Renuka Sahane also questioned the electricity company. "Dear @Adani_Elec_Mum I got a bill of Rs5510/= on the 9th of May while in June I got a bill of Rs 29,700 combining May & June where you've charged me Rs 18080 for the month of May. How did Rs.5510/= become Rs.18080/=?," she wrote.

Dear @Adani_Elec_Mum I got a bill of Rs5510/= on the 9th of May while in June I got a bill of Rs 29,700 combining May & June where you've charged me Rs 18080 for the month of May. How did Rs.5510/= become Rs.18080/=? pic.twitter.com/64zlmNe8Qo — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) June 28, 2020

Comedian and actor Vir Das wrote, "Anyone else in Mumbai get an electricity bill that is triple what they usually pay?"

Anyone else in Mumbai get an electricity bill that is triple what they usually pay? — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 27, 2020

Reacting to Vir Das' tweet, Dino Morea wrote, "I was just going to tweet about it. Literally got a shock, pun intended. There was no surge in electricity, just the bill @Adani_Elec_Mum".

I was just going to tweet about it. Literally got a shock, pun intended. There was no surge in electricity, just the bill 🤔 @Adani_Elec_Mum https://t.co/zaJfQzFXla — Dino Morea (@DinoMorea9) June 28, 2020

As per IANS, a spokesperson of Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited (AEML)said, "We have re-started physical meter reading which was temporarily halted since March because of Covid-19. Bills were generated on the lower side, being an average of preceding three months – that is, December, January and February, which are winter months. Actual consumption in the months of April, May and June is comparatively higher due to seasonal impact (summer) and increased usage (advent of Lockdown/WfH)".

The spokesperson added, "The bill amount for the past period shall be accounted as per Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) guidelines. The consumers will start receiving the bills based on their actual consumption with appropriate tariff slab benefits."

Talking about Taapsee's claims, the AEML spokesperson said: "Upon receipt of the complaint, we have verified the meter reading and found to be correct."

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage