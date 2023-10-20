'What if she was born in Gaza?': Swara Bhasker shares her WORRY as new mom, reacts to Gaza hospital bombing

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Swara Bhasker with her newborn

Swara Bhasker recently embarked on the journey of motherhood as she welcomed a baby girl. On Friday, the actor shared her concern over the recent killings of children in Gaza Hospital. For those who don't know, Bhasker has been sharing her opinion on social media ever since the Israel-Palestine conflict began.

Sharing a picture of her with Raabiya, the actor penned a lengthy note. She wrote, "Any new mom would know that one can spend hours staring at one’s newborn with a sense of fulfilment, peace and joy like no other. I am no different. And I’m sure like many mothers around the world that feeling when we look at our baby, is now marred by persistent dreadful thoughts that are hard to ignore."

Swara Bhasker shares her concern as a new mom

Expressing her concern for Raabiya, Bhasker wrote, "I keep staring at the sleeping peaceful face of my baby girl wondering how I would ever protect her if she were born in #Gaza and praying that she never finds herself in any such situation and then wondering what blessing she is born with and what curse those Gazan children were born under who are being killed everyday under an imprisoned sky?"

She added, "The unadulterated evil and moral depravity we are amidst is unfathomable! To bomb children in hospitals, relief shelters, churches with impunity and a license granted by major powers of the world signals what dark and unjust times we live in."

"Praying to any God that will listen, protect the children of Gaza from further pain and death; because the world will not protect them," the actor concluded.

Meanwhile, veteran actor Zeenat Aman shared a note on the Israel-Palestine conflict. Speaking about the killings of innocent children, the actor wrote, "In particular, the blood of the innocent children killed and injured in these devastating and ongoing attacks should weigh heavy on us all."

See here:

Also Read: 'My casual girlfriends attended my wedding': Bollywood actor BREAKS silence on his toxic relationships

Latest Entertainment News