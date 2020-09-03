Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHWETASINGHKIRTI Sushant's billboard removed in Hollywood, sister Shweta blames 'paid PR'

A billboard in Hollywood that was set up to campaign for justice for Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been pulled down, and his sister Shweta Singh Kirti has claimed that paid PR working against the campaign is behind the act.

Shweta took to Instagram and shared a snapshot of a mail exchange between the American billboard company in question and her.

In the mail, the company stated: "The team had not done their research on what the campaign was regarding. It is their interpretation that this is a smear campaign of the woman that is "associated" with Sushant."

Although the company did not name her, the "woman" in question seems to be Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's girlfriend. The "smear campaign" they seem to be referring to could be about an FIR that the late actor's family has filed against Rhea and her family, accusing them with abetment to Sushant's suicide among other charges. A few days ago, a leaked video actually had Sushant and Shweta's father KK Singh claiming Rhea was Sushant's murderer and should be arrested.

The mail continued: "(Company name striked off) is choosing to cut ties with any involvement of the campaign. You will be given a refund for the days remaining. Thank you."

Shweta replied saying: "Okay In that case, I will be expecting a full reimbursement for the week of September 1-6. Additionally, I assume you are willing to go on record with this statement. as I will be required to share it with my donors as an explanation for why the billboard is no longer up. Thanks.

Expressing her disapproval, Shweta captioned the snapshot on Instagram: "It seems the paid PR has it's reach everywhere. Hollywood Billboard company reached out telling they will not keep the Billboard any longer! The wordings on the billboard only demanded fair trial and justice! #Report4SSR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajputt #Warriors4SSR"

Billboards campaigning for justice for Sushant were put up all over the US including New Jersey and Chicago.

Sushant was found dead in his Bandra flat on June 14. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the death.

