Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari: Karan Johar UNVEILS title of Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor-starrer

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari will release in 2025.

After Bawaal, Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are all set to for their next big project, the title of which was finally unveiled by Karan Johar on Thursday. The upcoming romantic comedy flick is titled Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. The film will be directed by Shashank Khaitan, who has previously helmed several Varun Dhawan and Jahnvi Kapoor-led flicks. ''Your Sanskari is on his way to get his Kumari! This love story wrapped with entertainment is coming to the big screens,'' Dharma Productions wrote along with the motion poster of the SSKTK.

See the post:

Along with the title announcement, the makers of the film also revealed the release date of Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, which is April 18, 2025.

On Wednesday, Dharma Production teaser fans with a motion poster mentioning ''untitled film. New Love Story. Directed by SK. Stay Tuned.''

In the film, Varun Dhawan will play the titular role of Sunny Sankari while Janhvi Kapoor will play Tulsi Kumari. It is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan.

In the film, Varun Dhawan will play the titular role of Sunny Sankari while Janhvi Kapoor will play Tulsi Kumari. It is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan. Shashank is known for directing popular flicks like, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Dhadak, and Govinda Naam Mera.

He has also served as a writer for Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhawan is currently busy with several other projects including the Indian version of Citadel alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Also Read: 'Jis Shark ko gussa aata tha wo..': Anupam Mittal takes a jibe at Ashneer Grover