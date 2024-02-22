'Jis Shark ko gussa aata tha wo..': Anupam Mittal takes a jibe at Ashneer Grover

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anupam Mittarl is the founder and CEO of People Group and Shaadi.com.

The new episode of Shark Tank India season 3 witnessed a unique pitch by Suraj Pusarla, founder of ‘The Rage Room’, an unconventional space where individuals can unleash their stress and find therapeutic release through controlled destruction.

Hailing from Hyderabad, Suraj’s inspiration for ‘The Rage Room’, established in October 2022, stems from his struggle with anger issues and a short temper during childhood.

At ‘The Rage Room’, participants can let out their anger and frustration in a safe, controlled environment, leaving them feeling more relaxed and refreshed.

In a unique pitch, he crafts a similar experience for the sharks on the business reality show, to bag a deal of Rs 20 lakh in exchange for 30 per cent equity in his brand.

Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com), said, “Oh! It’s a rage room. I get it.”

Suraj said: “Sharks, do you also get filled with rage?”

“Jis shark ko gussa aata tha wo to gaya (The one who used to get angry is gone),” Anupam jokingly said, in an apparent reference to Ashneer Grover.

This left Vineeta Singh, Namita Thapar laughing.

Aman Gupta (co-founder and CMO of boAt) said, “Humare Delhi me to bahut zaroorat hai (This is really required in Delhi).”

Aman, Anupam and Peyush Bansal (co-founder and CEO of Lenskart) tried the Rage Room.

‘The Rage Room’ is an eco-friendly initiative, using recycled materials that are sent back for recycling.

However, ‘The Rage Room’ failed to bag a deal on the show.

Talking about the same, Suraj said, “Despite not securing an investment on Shark Tank, the experience was exhilarating. Presenting our concept was a thrilling opportunity to showcase our passion and creativity. The adrenaline rush of pitching to the sharks, coupled with their insightful feedback, was invaluable.”

Shark Tank India 3 airs on Sony LIV.

