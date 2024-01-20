Suniel Shetty seeks blessings at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple with son Ahan | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM INSTAGRAM VIDEO Suniel Shetty and his son Ahan visit Mahakal temple in Ujjain.

Actor Suniel Shetty along with his son Ahan Shetty embarked on a spiritual journey as they offered prayers at Ujjain's iconic Mahakaleshwar Temple on Friday morning. They seeked blessings from Mahakal at the temple and also participated in the Bhasma Aarti wearing traditional Indian attire. For the Aarti, the father-son duo wore white-coloured shawls over their casual wear. Taking to Instagram, Suniel shared a video of his trip to the iconic temple wherein he can be seen taking part in the morning Aarti along with his son. Along with the video, the Border actor wrote, ''har Har Mahadev, Jai Mahakal.''

Suniel is seen embarking on a spiritual journey regularly as the actor often seeks blessings at several iconic temples across the world. Last month, he visited the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi and expressed his delight at his visit to the holy site. ''I had tears in my eyes through this entire journey. I know this is going to be the place for people to find themselves spiritually,'' he said.

Not only Suniel but Ahan too shared a series of pictures from their visit to the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. Along with the pics, he wrote, ''Jai Shree Mahakal.''

On the work front, Suniel has a very busy 2024 as he has several projects in the pipeline. In his kitty, he has films like Soorya, Full On Total Dhamaal, Welcome to The Jungle, and the much-awaited Hera Pheri 3. He will also be producing a couple of projects including Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Yodha and Stree 2.

On the other hand, Ahan will be collaborating with Sajid Nadiadwala for an untitled project. He made his film debut with a romantic actioner titled Tadap in 2021.

