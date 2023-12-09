Squid Game- The Challenge: After 10 months, winner Mei Han hasn't received the cash prize yet

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Squid Game: The Challenge

Squid Game The Challenge winner Mai Whelan who clinched victory in the competition series is yet to receive her cash prize. She won the cash prize back in February when she beat 455 other players in a series of gruelling eliminations on Netflix's competition series. According to a report in the Sunday Times, Mai Whelan said, "I feel like Tom Cruise in Jerry Maguire. She said that she had already some of her expected winnings on a new look for the Squid Game gala, including a short haircut, a Ralph Lauren dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.

“I still have buyer’s remorse from that, but I think it’s well-deserved,” she shared. The Virginia native also hopes to find “a retirement home somewhere,” adding, “We don’t know where yet, and we are happy with where we are. We live on the water. It’s very peaceful.” "I think those are very important to how we see the world so that way we can live in it and enjoy it for everybody, not just us at the present moment," she explained.

"I think those are very important to how we see the world so that way we can live in it and enjoy it for everybody, not just us at the present moment,"Whelans victory came after she and fellow competitor Phill played a final game of Rock, Paper, Scissors. "I don't know whether to cry or to cheer. I don't know what to do," she told Phill after winning the game.

Season 1 of Squid Game: The Challenge can be streamed in full on Netflix. Recruitment for season 2 is now open at quidGameCasting.com.

