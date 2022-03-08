Sonakshi Sinha issues official statement on rumours of non bailable warrant issued against her

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAKSHI SINHA Sonakshi Sinha

Highlights Sonakshi Sinha has issued official statement on rumours of non-bailable warrant against her

She said it is a publicity stunt attacking her reputation

Sonakshi Sinha has issued an official statement on rumours of non-bailable warrant issued against her. The actress called it a 'piece of fiction' adding that it is an attempt to harras her. She said it is a publicity stunt attacking her reputation.

Find below the official statement issued by Sonakshi Sinha:

"There have been rumours of a non bailable warrant issued against me floating in the media, without any verification from any authorities since a few days now. This is pure fiction and the work of a rogue individual trying to harass me. I request all media houses, journalists and news reporters not to carry this fake news as it is playing into this individual’s agenda to gain publicity. This man is purely trying to gain some publicity and extort money from me by attacking my reputation which i have very proudly built over the years, by planting these malicious articles in the media. Kindly do not participate in this harassment charade.

"This matter is subjudice before the Muradabad court and has been stayed by the Allahabad High Court. My legal team will be taking all the necessary action against him for contempt of court. This will be my only comment on this matter until the Muradabad Court has passed its verdict, so please do not approach me for the same. I am home and i can assure you there are no warrants issued against me."

The actress also posted the same on her Instagram Stories.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SONAKSHI SINHA Sonakshi Sinha issues official statement

For the unversed, the Bollywood actress recently found herself in a legal soup after a Delhi event organiser reportedly filed a case against her. The person accused Sonakshi of taking Rs 37 lakhs to attend an event and later not showing up for it. The organiser, Pramod Sharma, alleges that the actress was invited as the chief guest for the function. However, she failed to do appear on the day of the event.

According to a Times of India report, Sharma reportedly tried to reach out to her manager for a refund, but the same was refused. After trying to reach the actress directly, he filed a case of fraud against her.