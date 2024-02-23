Shah Rukh Khan teaches Meg Lanning his iconic signature pose, video goes viral | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM VIRAL VIDEO WPL 2024 will commence from February 23, 2024.

Shah Rukh Khan, who is all set to perform at the opening ceremony of Women's Premiere League (WPL) 2024 on February 23, was spotted at the Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday. A video of the Jawan star is doing rounds on the internet wherein 'King Khan' is seen teaching Delhi Capital's skipper Meg Lanning his iconic signature pose. The video was also shared by the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of DC.

In the viral video, SRK is seen asking Meg to imitate his signature pose, which also garnered applause from other teammates standing around them.

Check out the viral video:

''Kehte hain agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho, toh poori kainaat use tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai,'' Delhi Capitals captioned the post.

This is not the first time when Meg Lanning is performing SRK's popular pose. Last year, after qualifying for the playoffs, the Aussie cricketer performed the same pose in front of Mumbai's Gateway of India.

Check it out:

Another viral video featuring SRK wishing the players players of Mumbai Indian and Delhi Capital is doing rounds.

For the unversed, the opening ceremoy of WPL 2024 will be a star-studded event and will feature a lineup of performances from Bollywood stars like Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kartik Aaryan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan had a wonderful 2023 where all three of his films scripted history and became massive box office successes. He was last seen in Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. The actor has not officially opened up his upcoming projects but several reports of his future films have been doing rounds recently such as Pathaan 2, Tiger vs Pathaan, among others.

