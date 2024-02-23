Alia Bhatt wraps up Jigra, drops candid pics with Vedang Raina

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Alia Bhatt is also producing Jigra along with Dharma Productions.

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt treated fans with some candid pictures on Instagram wherein she can be seen with actor Vedang Raina. Taking to Instagram, the actress also informed her fans about the wrap up of her upcoming project as a producer and actor. ''jigra oh… abki teri baari ho @vedangraina and that’s a film wrap on #JIGRA, See you soon. 27th September 2024 at a cinema near you (sic)'' she wrote along with the pictures.

See the post:

Reacting to the post, many celebrities congratulated the actors in the comment section including Janhvi Kapoor, Soni Razdan among others. In reply, Vedang wrote, ''The best ever.'' Soni Razdan wrote, ''Congratulations to our Jigras.'' On the other hand, Zoya Akhtar dopped a couple of black heart image in the comment section.

Last year, Alia announced Jigra with a motion poster featuring an AI creation of herself.

Along with it, the actor also penned a heartfelt note that read, "Presenting #Jigra, directed by the extremely talented @vasanbala and produced by @dharmamovies & @eternalsunshineproduction. From debuting in a Dharma production to now producing a film with them, in many ways, it feels like coming full circle from where I started. Every day is a different day… exciting, challenging (and a little scary)… not just as an actor but also as a producer as we bring this film to life, and I CANNOT wait to share more as we move forward. JIGRA - in cinemas on 27th September 2024."

About the film

The film has been directed by Vasan Bala, who is known for films like Monica O My Darling and Peddlers.

Alia has worked in the film in dual capacity, as Jigra is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Alia's own production house Eternal Sunshine.

The film is set to release on September 27 this year.

