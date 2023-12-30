Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki becomes first Bollywood film to release in Le Grand Rex in Europe

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki

Shahrukh Khan starrer 'Dunki' has created a blast in India as well as abroad. After Shahrukh Khan's films 'Jawaan' and 'Pathan' in the year 2023, now 'Dinky' has created a new history not only in India but also abroad. The king of Bollywood Shahrukh Khan has done something unbelievable for everyone. Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' has become the first Bollywood Hindi film to be shown in the biggest hall of Le Grand Rex on Christmas evening, where a huge queue of King Khan's fans was seen outside the cinema hall. A huge crowd was seen at Le Grand Rex, Europe's largest cinema hall, to watch Shahrukh Khan's 'Dunki'.

Shahrukh Khan's 'Dunki' is getting tremendous love from the audience abroad. For the first time, a Bollywood Hindi film was shown in Europe's largest cinema, Le Grand Rex. Where a huge queue of fans was also seen outside the cinema hall. With this, 'Dunki' became the first Hindi Bollywood film to be screened at the cinema hall of Le Grand Rex on Christmas evening.

South superstar Rajinikanth's 'Kabali' was the first Indian film to be screened at the popular Le Grand Rex in Paris. Whereas 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' had its worldwide premiere in theatres. Vijay's much-awaited 'Mersal' was the third Indian film and Prabhas 'Saaho' was the fourth film to be screened at Le Grand Rex, which is considered to be the largest theatre in Europe. Now Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki' has become the first Bollywood Hindi language film to be screened at Le Grand Rex in Europe.

'Dunki' is the first film of Rajkumar Hirani and Shahrukh Khan together. 'Dunki' is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and the film is written by Hirani, Abhijat Joshi and Kanika Dhillon. The cast includes Shahrukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani in important roles. The film is produced by Hirani, Gauri Khan and Jyoti Deshpande.

