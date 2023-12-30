Bigg Boss 17: Ayesha Khan faints inside the house, rushed to the hospital

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ayesha Khan in Bigg Boss 17

Bigg Boss 17 is witnessing major twists and turns in the show and netizens can't keep calm with the chaos going on inside the house. According to the report, Ayesha Khan, who is the current wildcard contestant had fainted inside the house and was rushed to the hospital. As per updates on the social media page named The Khabri made an update about the contestant.

The post read, "#AyeshaKhan brought out of the house due to medical emergency as she fainted during #WeekendKaVaar...She is not officially EVICTED as of now". In the latest promo shared by the makers, Salman Khan questioned Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan about the status of the relationship. In the clip, Salman Khan can be seen yelling. He asks Ayesha, what is the intention of coming on the show? He also added, that fights happen between every couple but they don't happen like this, on national television.

Ater Ayesha Khan entry into Salman Khan's reality show, she made multiple allegations against the comedian and accused him of double-dating. For the unversed, Ayesha Khan was a junior artist in Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap Kasauti Zindagi Kay. She also played the antagonist in the Baalveer series. She has also been featured in Afsana Khan's music video and other Punjabi music videos including Guitar, Gil Ne, Udeekan and Reborn Heer among others.

