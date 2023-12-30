Catch Me If You Can to Holidate: Popular Hollywood films you can watch during New Year

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Catch Me If You Can and Holidate

With intriguing storylines, powerful dialogues, and aesthetic sets, netizens never forget a few movies for a long time and would love to watch them again and again on special occasions. Be it films of Meryl Streep, Brad Pitt, or Tom Cruise, their films of them make one captivated by their skills. Let's take a look at a few of the popular Hollywood films that you can watch this New Year.

1. Catch Me If You Can

This Leonardo Di Caprio starrer captivated the minds of many with his great acting skills and is the classic film ever made. The film tells the real-life story of Frank Abagnale Jr, a con man, who poses in various professions including a pilot, a doctor and a lawyer who forged cheques worth millions before his 21st birthday.

2. Schindler's List

Schindler's List tells the story of Oscar Schindler, a successful and narcissistic German businessman, who slowly starts worrying about the safety of his Jewish Workforce. The film stars Liam Neeson, Ralph Fiennes, Ben Kingsley and Jonathan Sagall among others.

3. Notting Hill

Notting Hill tells the story of Anna Scott, who is a well-renowned actress who s in love with William Thacker, owner of a bookstore in Notting Hill. The film stars Julia Roberts, Hugh Grant, Rhys Ifans, and Hugh Bonneville among others.

4. Holidate

Holidate tells the story of Sloane, who gets mocked for being single, and s the perfect match when she meets Jackson. Things go in a different direction when they start falling for each other harder. Holidate stars Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey and Nicola Peltz among others.

5. The Notebook

The Notebook tells the story of Noah, who falls in Allie and is forced to get separated due the societal pressure and a difference in the social stature of their families. The film tells the story of Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams.

