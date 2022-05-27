Aryan Khan Drugs Case Timeline | From arrest to clean chit by NCB, a complete rundown of events

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ ___ARYAN___ Aryan Khan, the son of Shah Rukh Khan, is given clean chit in a drugs case

Highlights Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 in drugs-on-cruise case

Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were the other two high-profile accused in drugs case

Due to lack of evidence, Aryan and five other accused have not been named in the NCB charge sheet

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has given a clean chit to Aryan Khan, 24, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in the drugs-on-cruise case, which dates back to October 2, 2021. The NCB filed a charge sheet against 14 persons before a Mumbai court, which did not include Aryan's name. In October last year, Aryan spent over three weeks in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail over his alleged involvement in the case. It attracted a lot of social media scrutiny and now Aryan has been let off scot-free.

Lets us take a look at the major turning points in the drugs-on-cruise case, which turned high profile with Aryan's involvement and even Shah Rukh turning up in Arthur Road Jail to meet his incarcerated son.