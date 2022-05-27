Aryan Khan Drugs Case Timeline | From arrest to clean chit by NCB, a complete rundown of events

Highlights
- Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 in drugs-on-cruise case
- Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha were the other two high-profile accused in drugs case
- Due to lack of evidence, Aryan and five other accused have not been named in the NCB charge sheet
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has given a clean chit to Aryan Khan, 24, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in the drugs-on-cruise case, which dates back to October 2, 2021. The NCB filed a charge sheet against 14 persons before a Mumbai court, which did not include Aryan's name. In October last year, Aryan spent over three weeks in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail over his alleged involvement in the case. It attracted a lot of social media scrutiny and now Aryan has been let off scot-free.
Lets us take a look at the major turning points in the drugs-on-cruise case, which turned high profile with Aryan's involvement and even Shah Rukh turning up in Arthur Road Jail to meet his incarcerated son.
- May 27: Aryan Khan is given a clean chit by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). He has not been mentioned in the charge sheet due to lack of evidence. Aryan was named an accused in the case along with 19 others by the NCB.
- April 2: Prabhakar Sail, an independent witness of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs-on-cruise case involving Aryan Khan, dies of a heart attack at his residence. Sail had alleged in an affidavit that he had heard a discussion of Rs 25 crore pay-off deal after Aryan Khan was arrested during a raid on a cruise ship.
- March 31: A special court grants 60 days extension to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) to file a charge sheet in the drugs-on-cruise case involving Aryan Khan.
- Dec 15, 2021: The Bombay High Court exempts Aryan Khan from his weekly appearance before the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) office in Mumbai in connection with the cruise drugs case. The court also modified another condition laid down in the bail order that required him to furnish his itinerary to the NCB every time he travels out of Mumbai.
- Dec 10: Aryan files an application in Bombay High Court seeking waiver of the bail condition that he shall appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) south Mumbai office once every week to mark his presence.
- Nov 20: Bombay High Court issues detailed bail order observing it did not find any positive evidence against the accused Aryan Khan to show that he had conspired to commit an offense.
- Nov 19: Three weeks after being granted bail, Aryan Khan continues to mark his presence in the NCB office as per Court mandate. He was expected to appear at the NCB office once every week, on Friday.
- Nov 12: Aryan Khan appears before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the NCB which is probing the drugs-on-cruise case. His statement was also recorded. The case was transferred earlier in the month to the SIT from Delhi for further investigation and evidence collection.
- Oct 30: Aryan Khan returns home after spending 22 days in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail over alleged involvement in a drugs-on-cruise case.
- Oct 29: The Bombay High Court says Aryan Khan shall be released on a personal bond of Rs one lakh with one or two sureties of the same amount.
- Oct 28: Aryan Khan and co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha are granted bail by High Court in the matter after spending 25 days in Jail.
- Oct 26: Hearing in Aryan Khan's case begins in High Court.
- Oct 21: Shah Rukh Khan visits Arthur Road Jail to meet his son. The 55-year-old superstar meets his son in the prison when Aryan's judicial custody was extended till October 30 by a special court.
- Oct 20: Aryan Khan moves to High Court after a special court rejects his application for bail.
- Oct 20: Special NDPS Court rejects Aryan's bail application and those of the co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.
- Oct 15: Aryan speaks to his parents over a video call from Arthur Road jail. He also received Rs 4,500 through money order sent by his father.
- Oct 14: Aryan and other accused in drugs case shifted to general barracks at Arthur Road Prison after quarantine period ends.
- Oct 13: Special Court begins hearing on Aryan Khan case. NCB opposes bail of Aryan revealing in their affidavit his alleged role in the conspiracy and illicit procurement and consumption of drugs.
- Oct 8: A metropolitan magistrate's court rejects Aryan's bail and sends him to judicial custody, Later in the day, Aryan and other accused are taken to Arthur Road Prison.
- Oct 4: A local court in Mumbai extends NCB custody of Aryan Khan and other accused till Oct 7 in the drugs case.
- Oct 3: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrests Aryan Khan and seven others in connection with the seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. Besides Aryan, the other two high-profile arrests are of model Munmun Dhamecha and Arbaaz Merchant.