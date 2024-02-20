Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara win Dadasahab Phalke Best Actor awards for Jawan

Atlee's Jawan may have been released last year, but the film is still in the news for all the right reasons. The Dadasahab Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 were held in Mumbai on Tuesday. Several big celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rani Mukherjee, and Shahid Kapoor among others attended the grand event. 2023's superhit film Jawan bagged major wards on the big night.

Shah Rukh Khan won The Best Actor Award

Shah Rukh Khan won the Best Actor award at the Dadasahab Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 for Jawan. For the unversed, Shah Rukh played a double role in Atlee's directorial. Having played the role of father and son in the same film, SRK made it to several nomination lists, including the Filmfare Awards 2024.

During his acceptance speech, Shah Rukh paid his respects to the jury. "Thank you for accepting me as a best actor. I didn't win the Best Actor award for a while now and thought that I wouldn't receive it now. But I am so happy I got this award. I am genuinely thrilled and touched," said the superstar. Shah Rukh credited the team of Jawan for this recognition.

Nayanthara won the Best Actor award for Jawan

Jawan's female lead Nayanthara also won the Best Actor (Female) Award at the Dadasahab Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 for Jawan. She also attended the award function. It is significant to note that Nayanthara was presented the award by her Jawan co-star Shah Rukh Khan.

Jawan cast and collection

Directed by Atlee Kumar, the film is Shah Rukh Khan's second release of the year after Pathaan. Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, the star cast also includes Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Eijaz Khan, Leher Khan, Aaliya Qureshi, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Girija Oak in supporting roles. Deepika Padukone also in a special appearance. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film was reportedly made on a huge budget of Rs 300 crore.

For the unversed, Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan's second offering of 2023 after Pathaan, which was also a mega-blockbuster and is among the top 3 highest-grossing Hindi films list. Talking about its worldwide collections, the film earned over Rs 1,000 crore and became the actor's second release of 2023 to achieve this feat.

