Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan becomes only Indian film to be nominated for The ASTRA Awards 2024

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan is creating one record after another. Jawan received positive reviews from all corners of the world but shattered multiple records. The action entertainer set the cash registers ringing at the box office in India and globally as well . In addition to the record, Jawan has become the only Indian film to be nominated at The ASTRA Awards, presnted by the Hollywood Creative Alliance 2024.

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has been nominated along with Anatomy of a Fall (France), Concrete Utopia (South Korea), Fallen Leaves (Finland), Perfect Days (Japan), Radical (Mexico), Society of the Snow (Spain), The Taste of Things (France), The Teacher’s Lounge (Germany), and The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom).

Apart from this, Jawan and Pathaan have been nominated in Vulture's 2023 Annual Stunt Awards, with films including Keanu Reeves' John Wick 4 and Tom Cruise's recent film Mission Impossible- Dead Reckoning Part 1.

Directed by Atlee Kumar, the film is Shah Rukh Khan's second release of the year after Pathaan. Besides Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, the star cast also includes Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Eijaz Khan, Leher Khan, Aaliya Qureshi, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and Girija Oak in supporting roles. Deepika Padukone also in a special appearance. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the film was reportedly made on a huge budget of Rs 300 crore.

For the unversed, Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan's second offering of 2023 after Pathaan, which was also a mega-blockbuster and is among the top 3 highest grossing Hindi film's list. Talking about its worldwide collections, the film earned over Rs 1,000 crore and became the actor's second release of 2023 to achieve this feat. The film was earlier scheduled to release in cinemas in June but was postponed for two months due to pending post-production work, mainly involving visual effects.

