BLACKPINK's maknae Lisa to feature in series The White Lotus 3

BLACKPINK's Lisa is all set to make her acting in debut in the popular series The White Lotus. According to a report in Variety, the details of her role have been kept under wraps. The new season will have new set of guests and the series will reportedly be filmed at Koh Samui, Phuket and Bangkok.

About The White Lotus

The White Lotus tells the story about the guests and the staff of a locale resort which is filled with dark secrets. With each passing week, the twisted truths are unveiled. The series stars Jennifer Coolidge, Sydney Sweeney, Theo James. Aubrey Plaza, Alexandra Daddario, Haley Lu Richardson, Meghann Fahy, Lukas Gage, Leo Woodall, Murray Bartlett and Simona Tabasco among others. The series recieved positive reviews and has bagged several accolades including Primetime Emmy Awards, Golden Globes.

About BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK is been known as the biggest girl group from South Korea. The four girls Jisoo, Jennie, Rose, and Lisa made their debut in 2016 with their single album Square One which featured Whistle and Boombayah. The group gained global recognition after their song Ddu-Du Ddu-du in 2018.

The K-pop girl group had also released a song titled Ready for Love last year, which was a promotional track for their partnership with the video game PUBG. BLACKPINK also won an MTV VMA award in the category Best Choreography for their album Pink Venom. Not only this, the group were also honoured last year the Member of the Order of the British Empire by King Charles at Buckingham Palace. The group recieved in recoginiton for their contribution as ambassdors for the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in 2021, where the UK assumed the presidency.

Recently Lisa was spotted with TWICE's member Mina in South Korea. Pictures and videos of them went viral on social media. This came after BLACKPINK's ageny YG entertainament confirmed that the girl group signed up for group promotions but not for solo activities.

