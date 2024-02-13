Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal movie becomes most-viewed Indian film on Netflix

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Animal was released in cinemas in December last year.

Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles, is one of the biggest films of 2023. The film not only went on to become a huge commercial success at the box office but even after its OTT release the film remains unstoppable. The Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial became the most-viewed Indian movie on the streaming giant, Netflix.

The action drama flick has held its position in the platform's global charts for two consecutive weeks in the non-English category for films. Not only this, the soundtrack of the film has also set a new record by becoming the fastest Indian album to garner over 500 million streams on Spotify.

After a successful threatical run, the film was finally released on Netflix on the occasion of Republic Day. However, soon after its arrival on the platform, the film's makers and Netflix were brutally trolled for not releasing the Extended Cut version.

Ranbir Kapoor Animal Box Office Report

On the box office front, Animal was a huge commercial success and went on to gross over Rs 800 crore globally, making it one of the most successful Hindi films ever. These figures could have been much bigger and the film might have crossed the prestigious Rs 1,000 crore mark, if it wasn't released in cinemas alongside Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur.

About the Animal film

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who is known for films like Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh, directed the film. Apart from Ranbir, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor, and Prem Chopra. The film follows Ranvijay (Ranbir), the son of Balbir (Anil), a business magnate in Delhi, who moved to the United States, and returns after an assassination attempt was held on his father, following which Ranvijay plans to take revenge for his father.

All the songs and even Ranbir and Bobby's entrance themes are still among the top chartbusters.

