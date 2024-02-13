Sara Ali Khan-starrer Ae Watan Mere Watan set for digital-only release | Check details

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ae Watan Mere Watan will release on Amazon Prime Video only.

On World Radio Day, the makers of the upcoming film Ae Watan Mere Watan have announced that the movie will be a digital-only release.

The release date is unveiled along with a motion picture, featuring the voice of lead actor Sara Ali Khan as Usha, passionately urging the nation to unite against the British Raj through a clandestine radio.

Directed by Kannan Iyer, the film is written by Darab Farooqui and Iyer. Releasing on March 21, the film also stars Sachin Khedekar, Abhay Verma, Sparsh Shrivastav, Alexx O' Neil and Anand Tiwari in pivotal roles and a special guest appearance by Emraan Hashmi.

Ae Watan Mere Watan is a fictional tale that tells the riveting story about an underground radio station, led by a courageous young girl, that changed the course of India’s freedom struggle.

Drawing inspiration from freedom fighter Usha Mehta’s remarkable journey, the film pays a tribute to both, the celebrated as well as the unsung heroes and encapsulates the bravery, patriotism, sacrifice, and persistence exhibited by the youth of India during the freedom movement.

More deets about the film

The movie is a Dharmatic Entertainment production and is produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Somen Mishra.

Talkibg about the film and its storyline, filmmaker Karan Johar of Dharmatic Entertainment said, “For decades Radio has thrived as a medium to inform, engage and entertain the masses, playing a crucial role in encouraging discourse. 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' pays homage to the significant role radio played in uniting the country and fueling the fire in every Indian’s heart, further emboldening the Quit India Movement.”

The upcoming historical drama will stream on Amazon Prime Video on March 21, 2024.

(With IANS inputs)