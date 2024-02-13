Akshay Kumar announces new film with Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal titled 'Sarfira' | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB FROM TEASER Sarfira also stars Radhika Madan in pivotal role.

Akshay Kumar on Tuesday surprised his fans after he announced his new project tiled Sarfira. The film also stars Radhika Madan and Paresh Rawal in key roles.

Along with the announcement post, the actor shared a teaser which begins from the message that the upcoming film Sarfira is made from the makers of Airlift, Baby, Jai Bhim, OMG 2, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. Except for Jai Bhim, all these films featured Akshay Kumar in the lead role.

Sarfira is directed by National Award winning director Sudha Kongara.

As per the teaser, Sarfira is touted to be an 'incredible story of chasing your dreams'.

About Sarfira Teaser

In the teaser, a glipmse of Akshay Kumar's character is also showcased wherein he can be seen enjoying a bike ride without touching the handle.

The tagline of the film reads, ''Dream so Big, they call you Crazy!''

Watch the teaser:

The film is produced by Aruna Bhatia, Jyothika, Suriya and Vikram Malhotra.

Soon after the teaser was unveiled by Akshay, fans started reacted to it and a few of them are claiming Sarfira to be a Hindi remake of Tamil-language film Soorarai Pottru.

About Soorarai Pottru

Soorarai Pottru, an Amazon Prime Video Original, was released in 2020. It was also directed by Sudha Kongara. Starring Suriya, Aparna Balamurali and Paresh Rawal in the lead and Mohan Babu, Urvashi and Karunas appear in supporting roles, Soorarai Pottru was co-produced by Suriya, Jyothika and Guneet Monga.

The film went on to bag five awards at the 68th National Film Awards including Best Feature Film, Best Actor and Best Actress.

