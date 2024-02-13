Mithun Chakraborty says PM Modi 'scolded' him for not taking care of his health

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/INSTAGRAM Mithun Chakraborty got admitted to a private hospital on February 10.

Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty, who was recently admitted to a hospital in Kolkata, was finally discharged on Monday, February 12. He was diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident. Updating his fans about his health, the actor has now said that he is 'absolutely fine' and is ready to resume shooting for his upcoming films.

He also shared that he received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday for his health update. However, the veteran actor said that he 'got a scolding for not taking care of his health'.

''There is actually no problem, I am absolutely fine. I have to keep control of my food habits. Let’s see; I may start working soon, maybe tomorrow,'' news agency Press Trust of India (PTI) reported quoting the actor.

Mithun Chakraborty was adimitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on February 10 after he complained of severe chest pain, following which several doctors and therapists had reviewed his health conditions. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also underwent several clinical tests, including an MRI.

Before Mithun's discharge, the hospital said that the actor is ''recuperating well, is fully conscious, well-oriented, active.''

What actually happened to Mithun Chakraborty?

National Award-winning actor Mithun Chakraborty was brought to the emergency department of Apollo Multispeciality Hospital on February 10 after complaining of weakness in the upper right side.

Necessary laboratory and radiology investigations including MRI of the lower extremity brain were performed at Kolkata's private hospital.

Several popular personalities came to meet the veteran star including former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly, director Pathikrit Basu, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar, actress Debashree, among many others.

