Sapna Chaudhary appears before court, arrest warrant against singer-dancer withdrawn

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SAPNA CHAUDHARY Sapna Chaudhary

A local court on Monday withdrew the arrest warrant against singer-dancer Sapna Chaudhary in a case related to the cancelling a 2018 event and allegedly not returning the money to ticket holders. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Shantanu Tyagi also directed her to furnish a personal bond of Rs 20,000. Sapna, along with her counsel, appeared in the court and moved an application saying that on August 22, 2022, when the case was to be heard, she or her counsel could not appear in the court due to ailment.



The court had issued an arrest warrant after she didn't appear on the said date without any intimation. Stating that the mistake was unintentional, Sapna appealed to recall the arrest warrant.



Considering the circumstances, the court withdrew the warrant and fixed September 30 as the next date of hearing in the matter.

The FIR in the case was lodged on October 14, 2018, with Ashiyana police station. In the FIR, besides Sapna, programme organizers Junaid Ahmad, Naveen Sharma, Iwad Ali, Amit Pandey and Ratnakar Upadhyay were named.

Chaudhary was had promised a dance show at Smriti Upwan in Lucknow on October 13 that year from 3 pm to 10 pm. The ticket for the programme was sold both online and offline at the cost of Rs 300 per ticket.

Thousands of people had come to watch the performance but when Chaudhary did not turn up till 10 pm, the crowd created a ruckus at the spot. The people’s money too was allegedly not returned to them.

Latest Entertainment News