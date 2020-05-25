Sanjay Dutt posts rare pics of dad Sunil Dutt on death anniversary. 'Missing dadaji everyday,' writes Trishala

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SANJAYDUTT Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt shares rare unseen pics with dad Sunil Dutt on his death anniversary

Sanjay Dutt remembered his late father Sunil Dutt on his 15th death anniversary. Sharing a couple of rare unseen photos, the Bollywood star wrote, "With you by my side, I knew that I don't need to worry about anything. Thank you for always having my back. Miss you today and everyday Dad”. From his childhood memories to their happy outings in his younger days, the actor's video has some beautiful photos.

Sanjay Dutt's daughter Trishala also commented on the post. She mentioned how she misses her dadaji every day. "15 years missing Dadaji everyday...wish he was here," she wrote.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SUNILDUTT Trishala Dutt comments on the picture

Sanjay Dutt is "virtually connected" to his wife Maanayata and kids amid lockdown. Dutt's wife and their children (Iqra and Shahraan) are in Dubai as they flew out of India before India went into lockdown. However, the actor said he makes sure to stay connected with his family through video calls. "The kids are busy with their online schools till noon. Maanayata (his wife) usually does some fun activities with them after. She's also baking and making some fun food for them. They do get cabin fever sometimes but they also understand the importance of social distancing because like most of today's generation, they are very aware and up to date with news around them," Sanjay told IANS.

Maanayata wished her Insta fam on Eid with a special message alongside a picture with her kids. "Eid Mubarak to everyone..May the doors of happiness and prosperity be open upon you #eidulfitr2020 #love #grace #positivity #dutts #beautifullife #thankyougod," wrote Maanayata.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage