Samrat Prithviraj Tax Free: After UP, MP govt announces tax exemption for Akshay Kumar's film

Samrat Prithviraj Tax Free: The Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh has announced tax exemption for Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Samrat Prithviraj'. MP is the second state after Uttar Pradesh to accord tax-free status to the upcoming film. In tweet during the day, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the film will be tax free so that maximum people can watch it and know about our 'motherland'.

"The film on the life of great warrior Samrat Prithviraj in which Akshay Kumar is in the lead role is declared tax free in Madhya Pradesh so that maximum number of youths see the movie and learn about him and a feeling of love inculcate in them towards their motherland,” he tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier on Thursday, Chief minister Yogi Adityanath after watching a special screening of the film in Lucknow appreciated the film and said that it was worth watching. "It is a very good family film about our history and people should watch it with their families," he said. He also anounced the tax free status of the film on Twitter.

The chief minister also gifted ODOP products to Akshay Kumar, who along with Manushi Chillar, was present at the screening.

'Samrat Prithviraj' is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty King Prithviraj Chauhan. Akshay is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly to protect India from the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor in this visual spectacle.

'The film, which also marks the acting debut of Manushi Chhillar, a former Miss World, is directed by Chandra Prakash Dwivedi and will be released on June 3. Manushi Chhillar plays the role of King Prithviraj's beloved Sanyogita.

The film is set to release this Friday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu in theaters.

Meanwhile, after Kuwait and Oman banned the release of 'Samrat Prithviraj', Qatar has put a hold on the Akshay Kumar-starrer at the moment.