SRK's run 28 years apart: Fans find similarities between DDLJ and Dunki; King Khan reacts

Shah Rukh Khan fans are waiting with bated breath to watch Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film Dunki. While the trailer (Drop 4) has received mixed responses from the audience, fans are going crazy over a scene where SRK is seen running in a yellow and black striped t-shirt that looked quite similar to what he wore in his 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

On Wednesday, a fan during the #AskSRK session shared an edited video featuring a scene in the Dunki trailer and an evergreen shot from the song ‘Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aayein’ sporting an almost similar t-shirt. "Somewhere in between we all grew up… How does it feel to see edits like this one?" the X user asked. SRK was quick to reply to the question and he said, “Life is a run I am so glad that even after 11 surgeries I can still run the same and my same t-shirt fits me just fine!! (sic)”. Watch their fun conversation below.

For the unversed, after starring in a series of flops like Zamaana Deewana (1994), and Guddu (1994), Shah Rukh Khan delivered a blockbuster hit with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) directed by Aditya Chopra. The romantic film released in 1995 is one of the finest films in the history of Bollywood and has been etched in our memories forever.

About Dunki

‘Dunki’, marks the first collaboration between SRK and Rajkumar Hirani. It bears the signature of Hirani, who is known for his entertaining films. While SRK will be portraying the role of Hardy, Taapsee Pannu will be seen as Manu, Vikram Kocchar as Buggu, Anil Grover as Balli, Boman Irani as Gulati, and Vicky Kaushal as Sukhi. Drawn from real-life experiences, Dunki is a tale of love and friendship that brings together some wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heart-breaking answers packed with some bleak action and political commentary. The movie is slated to hit the silver screens on December 21.

