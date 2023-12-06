'She always does...' SRK reveals the joke behind his candid picture with Kajol

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM SRK reveals the joke behind his candid picture with Kajol

Several prominent faces from Bollywood attended the The Archies screening in Mumbai. From the Bachchan clan to Khan Khandan, everyone made it to the Zoya Akhtar's screening. However, a candid picture of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, sharing a moment is going viral on social media. Netizens are in awe of the picture and now that Shah Rukh had a short 'Ask SRK' session on Twitter, fans could not stop but asked him the reason behind Kajol's big laughter.

A fan shared a picture and asked, "What's the joke?" Shah Rukh Khan being Shah Rukh Khan replied, "I was telling her I am home admiring Christmas. Don't forget to send my gifts! She always does but I wanted some expensive one this year."

Have a look at the picture here:

Shah Rukh Khan along with his entire family was present to support his daughter Suhana Khan at The Archies screening. Dressed in black, he was seen paving way for his daughter to shine in the entertainment industry.

On the work front, Shah Rukh is gearing up for the last release of 2023. He had a spectacular year as his two films Pathaan and Jawan wrecked the world box office. While Pathaan grossed ₹1,050.30 crores (US$130 million) worldwide, Atlee's Jawan had a worldwide gross of approximately Rs 1146 crores. And now SRK will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film is based on the donkey flight scam which promises guaranteed visas to foreign countries in return for whopping amounts from interested people.

Khan will be seen romancing with Taapsee Pannu for the first time. Along with them, other Bollywood actors like Vicky Kaushal, Anil Grover, and Vikram Kocchar will be seen in lead roles. Dunki will hit the silver screen on December 22. The film marks the first collaboration of SRK and Rajkumar Hirani.

