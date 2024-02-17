Samantha Ruth Prabhu stuns in a red saree for an event | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu always makes everyone's heads turn with her fashion choices. The actress was recently seen at an event in Chennai. She was decked up in a stunning shimmery red saree and fans couldn't stop gushing about her. Pictures and videos of her are now going viral on social media.

Samantha even shared a series of pictures on social media. Fans flooded the comment section to gush about her elegance and beauty. One user wrote, "So beautiful". Another user wrote, " Gorgeous". "Looking so pretty", wrote the third user. She recently shared a video on her Instagram story and gave the good news to her fans of getting back to work. In the video, the actress was spotted saying that finally she is going back to work, but in the meantime, she was completely unemployed.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for her upcoming series Citadel, which will star Varun Dhawan as the male lead. Citadel is directed by Raj & D.K., and Sita R. Menon and executively produced by Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Josh Applebaum and Scott Rosenberg.

Apart from India, this series, which is being made at an expensive cost, has also been shot in Siberia. Samantha is going to be seen in a completely different avatar in this series. Priyanka Chopra played an important role in the original version of Citadel along with Marvel star Richard Madden.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Kushi starring Vijay Devarakonda. The romantic comedy was directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar. The film also features Sachin Khedekar, Saranya Ponvannan and Murali Sharma among others. The film couldn't fare well at the box office.

