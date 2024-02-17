Suhani Bhatnagar, known for playing young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan's Dangal, dies at 19

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Dangal actress Suhani Bhatnagar

Suhani Bhatnagar, best known for her role as the young Babita Phogat has died at the age of 19. The actress had suffered a leg fracture due to which she was taking medication. The medicines affected her health which led to her body accumulating fluid. Suhani had been undergoing treatment at Delhi's AIIMS hospital for quite some time. Her final rites will be held at Faridabad. After film Dangal, Suhani had stayed away from films for a few days to complete her studies.

Who is Suhani Bhatnagar?

Suhani Bhatnagar gained prominence in Bollywood after showcasing her brilliant acting skills in Aamir Khan starrer Dangal as the younger Babita Phogat. Her performance was highly praised and well-received by the audience. Apart from working in Bollywood, she has also appeared in several ads.

Suhani Bhatnagar often posts selfies and videos on Instagram. She has 21.2k followers currently. Her last post was a series of sunkissed selfies of herself in November 2023. Her transformation surprised the netizens. Along with the post, the caption read, "November??".

Suhani's most of her posts are with the Dangal team. She had also posted a few pictures with the Dangal cast having fun and with veteran actress Rekha as well.

