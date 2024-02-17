Amitabh Bachchan celebrates 55 years in Bollywood, shares AI image of himself

Follow us on Image Source : X Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Tiger Shroff-starrer Ganapath.

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has clocked 55 years in the film industry. He made his debut in 1969 with Saat Hindustani and since then it has been no looking back for Big B. There has been highs and lows in Amitabh Bachchan's career, like every other actor, but he left no stone unturned and kept on delivering versatile performances in his five and a half decade long glorious career.

To commemorate the occasion, the 81-year-old actor took to his Instagram account and shared an AI (Artificial Intelligence) picture of himself. ''55 years in this wondrous World of Cinema .. and AI gives me it’s interpretation,'' he wrote along with the image.

Check out the post:

On X (formerly Twitter), the Sholay actor shared two 'self made' AI pictures with the same caption.

Amitabh Bachchan's career at a glance

The actor made his Bollywood debut with Saat Hindustani in 1969. However, Amitabh rose to fame in the early 1970s with films like Anand, Zanjeer, Deewaar and Sholay. In the 80s era, he featured in several action flicks, as a result of which he was popularly dubbed as 'Angry Young Man'.

Big B took a break from acting in the 1990s and came back strongly with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Mohabbatein. Since then, there has been no looking back for him as the actor has delivered several successful films of different genre, showcasing his versatility. He is also among those few stars, who are equally successful on the Indian television. His show Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most loved show on TV.

He was last seen in Tiger Shroff-starrer Ganapath. He has several big projects in his kitty including Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD, Rajinikanth-starrer Vettaiyan, among others.

