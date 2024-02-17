Snoop Dogg's younger brother Bing Worthington passes away at 44, fans pay heartbreaking tributes

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Snoop Dogg with brother Bing Worthington

Legendary rapper and hip hop artist Snoop Dogg's younger brother Bing Worthington, who himself is a musician has passed away at the age of 44 The rapper took to social media to announce the news by posting a series of pictures of them together.

Snoop shared a picture of him and his brother Bing. Along with the photo, he wrote in the caption, "Until we meet again". Fans flooded the comment section to pay their heartfelt tributes. One user wrote, "My condolences to you and the family". Another user wrote, "Sending hugs, love and prayers for you and your family. I'm so sorry for your loss.". "May the most High bless you with a peace that surpasses all human understanding! Long live Bling!", wrote the third user.

Snoop had also shared a video in which his older brother Jerry Wesley Carter and others are standing in a cemetery and mentioned the death. The caption read, "@badabing33 always made us laugh, u bac with moms".

Calvin Codozar Broadus Jr known as Snoop Dogg is an American actor and rapper. He made his debut with the album Doggystyle in 1983, which was produced by Dr.Dre.The song topped the charts and was number one on the Billboard 200. His popular tracks include Young, Wild and Free, Lay Low, Life of Da Party, Snoop Dogg, Vapors, Sexual Eruption, Still a G Thang and Beautiful, featuring Pharrell. He has won several accolades, including MTV, Billboard, and YouTube Awards.

Snoop Dogg has been nominated for Grammy Awards 13 times for songs including Nuthing but a G Thang, Gin and Juice, Still D.R.E, The Next Episode, Beautiful, Drop It Like Its Hot, I Wanna Love You, Sexual Eruption, Teenage Dream, California Gurls, Young, Wild and Free, Reincarnated and To Pimp a Butterfly.

The rapper also received the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.

