Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys family moment, shares adorable post on Instagram | See pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is back to work after taking a break from acting. Although she took a break, the actress kept updating her fans about her daily life on social media. She often shares these small but lovely moments of her life. Samantha recently shared a heartwarming photo with her family on her Instagram story. In another story, her pet dogs Hash and Sasha and the cat resting on the sofa.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMSamantha's fun moments with her family

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is gearing up for her upcoming series Citadel, which will star Varun Dhawan as the male lead. Citadel is directed by Raj & D.K., and Sita R. Menon and executively produced by Andre Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, Josh Applebaum and Scott Rosenberg.

Apart from India, this series, which is being made at an expensive cost, has also been shot in Siberia. Samantha is going to be seen in a completely different avatar in this series. Priyanka Chopra played an important role in the original version of Citadel along with Marvel star Richard Madden.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was last seen in Kushi starring Vijay Devarakonda. The romantic comedy was directed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar. The film also features Sachin Khedekar, Saranya Ponvannan and Murali Sharma among others. The film couldn't fare well at the box office.

Also Read: 19 years of 'Black': Amitabh Bachchan-Rani Mukerji's film to release on Netflix

Also Read: 'She made...', Hrithik Roshan praises his Fighter co-star Sanjeeda Shaikh