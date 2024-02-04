Sunday, February 04, 2024
     
'She made...', Hrithik Roshan praises his Fighter co-star Sanjeeda Shaikh

Hrithik Roshan has praised his Fighter co-star Sanjeeda Shaikh. The actress has responded to his appreciation. Scroll down to know what the actress has said. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also features Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover.

Published on: February 04, 2024 12:05 IST
Hrithik Roshan- Sanjeeda Shaikh in Fighter
Image Source : TWITTER Hrithik Roshan- Sanjeeda Shaikh in Fighter

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter is still running in the cinemas and people are loving every scene of the movie. The actors in the film played a great part in the movie and one of them was Sanjeeda Shaikh who plays the role of Saanchi Gill. Recently, Hrithik Roshan praised her for her brilliant acting skills. 

A fan named Sandeep Chatterjee appreciated Sanjeeda Shaikh on social media and wrote, " Dear Sanjeeda Shaikh, this is an appreciation tweet for you. You looked flawless in the movie #Fighter. Your emotional scene with @Hrithik is one of the best scenes in the movie. It was beautifully executed.

Hrithik Roshan responded to it and said, "I absolutely agree with you Sandeep. @iamsanjeeda is a brilliant actor! She made emoting in the scene so easy for me." Actress Sanjeeda Shaikh took a quick note of the appreciation and responded quickly back to the actor. She wrote, "Thank you for getting out the best actor from me...Most honest and giving actor".

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's film 'Fighter' has been directed by Siddharth Anand. Hrithik Roshan plays the role of Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania alias Patty in the film. Apart from Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, stars like Karan Singh Grover, Anil Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Sheikh were also seen in the film. The Fighter is all about how officers fight against sponsored terrorists discussing plans to infiltrate terrorism in India. It is the story of the best Indian Air Force pilots who leave no stone unturned in saving the nation. 

