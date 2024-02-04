Singer Justin Timberlake performs acoustic version of SELFISH after coming down with flu | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake is regarded as one of the most popular singers and is known for his diverse artistry in songwriting and vocals. The pop singer recently released a video on Instagram, in which he is singing his upcoming song Selfish.

Along with his singing video, Justin wrote in the caption, "Still getting over the flu which makes it silly to sing so excuse the raspy voice but messing around with an acoustic version of SELFISH." As soon as Justin Timberlake dropped the video on social media, fans couldn't keep calm and thronged the comment section. One user said, "Acoustic version is dope, sick or not :)". Another user said, "Stepping on necks so early on a Saturday, are we?!". "Well that was beautiful. Yes please. JT unplugged. Small venues like you have been up to. Lawwwwwd we would all cry.", wrote the third user.

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears feud

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears had a tumultuous relationship, but it took turn for worse when the latter revealed that Timberlake was displeased with the pregnancy and had no desire to become a father.

But Britney Spears apologised in turn for her offensive revelation in the memoir. She even shared Justin's new song on her Instagram handle. However, Justin had different thoughts about it and I’d like to take this opportunity to apologize to absolutely...nobody".

The Selfish song was released on January 25 this year. It is his first solo single release in almost 6 years, following his July 2018 single "SoulMate". It is the lead single from his forthcoming sixth studio album Everything I Thought It Was.

Justin Timberlake has song many hit tracks including Cry Me A River, Can't Stop the Feeling, Mirrors, It's Gonna Be Me, Rock Your Body, This I Promise You and Better Place among others.

